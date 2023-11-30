Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, Nov 30 An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces at Arihal village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Thursday.

"Encounter started in Arihal village of District Pulwama. Police and security forces on job," police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces received inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces drawing retaliation by the forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been killed.

