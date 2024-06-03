Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in Pulwama (Check out)

Srinagar, June: 3: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces on Wednesday at the Nihama area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said. l "Encounter has started at Nihama area off Pulwama district.

#Encounter has started at Nihama area of District #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 3, 2024

Police and security forces are on the job," the police said .The operation started after a joint team of police and security forces received input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

#WATCH | J&K: Encounter underway at Nihama area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) https://t.co/E40ImHIz4Epic.twitter.com/NQSqpEVgsF — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2024

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

