Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in Pulwama (Check out)

By IANS | Published: June 3, 2024 07:58 AM2024-06-03T07:58:48+5:302024-06-03T09:07:27+5:30

Srinagar, June: 3: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces on Wednesday at the Nihama area of ...

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in Pulwama (Check out) | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in Pulwama (Check out)

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in Pulwama (Check out)

Srinagar, June: 3: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces on Wednesday at the Nihama area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said. l "Encounter has started at Nihama area off Pulwama district.

Police and security forces are on the job," the police said .The operation started after a joint team of police and security forces received input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

Also Read| Heatwave to prevail in Jammu, pleasant weather likely in Kashmir

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Jammu Kashmir encounterNational newsBorder Security ForcesKashmir Pulwama