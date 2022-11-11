Encounter breaks out in Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar, Nov 11 An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on Friday in South Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

The encounter in Kapren area was triggered after a joint team of the police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists.

After the area was cordoned off, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

