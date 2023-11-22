Encounter erupts in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Nov 22 An encounter erupted on Wednesday between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri District, police said.

"Encounter has started between terrorists and joint forces Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in Rajouri District. Two terrorists are believed to be trapped," the police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation.

