Encounter in J&K's Budgam: Two terrorists killed

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in J&K's Budgam.

J&K Police and Army cordoned off the area in after gunshots were heard to nab the terrorists.

"On specific input, the joint area domination party of Army & Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle, terrorists fired and in retaliation two terrorists were killed. Arms/ammunition recovered near Court Complex in District Budgam. Details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

