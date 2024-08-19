Encounter in Udhampur: CRPF Officer Killed in Gunfight with Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) inspector was killed in an exchange of gunfire with militants in Udhampur district, news agency PTI reported. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the remote Dudu area of Basantgarh.

CRPF inspector killed after terrorists attack joint party of the force and SOG of J&K Police in Udhampur district: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2024

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the clash occurred during an area domination patrol in Cheel, Dudu. "An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and joint parties of J-K Police and CRPF," police said. "One inspector of CRPF suffered bullet injuries and succumbed to the injuries. The operation continues," they added.

This attack is the latest in a series of militant incidents in the Jammu area over recent months.

Earlier on August 14, security forces killed one terrorist in Doda district. The White Knight Corps reported the recovery of an AK-47 and an M4 rifle during the ongoing operation. Intermittent firing continues as operations are underway. Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain visited Doda, where Indian Army and J-K Police are conducting search operations. An Indian Army captain also died while leading the search.