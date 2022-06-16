Encounter resumes at J&K's Kulgam after 2 days

Srinagar, June 16 An encounter between terrorists and security forces, that started at Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, resumed on Thursday, police said.

"Encounter has resumed again at Mishipora area of Kulgam. Cordon and search operation has been continuing since Tuesday (14th June)," police said.

This is the second encounter in Kashmir on a single day.

Earlier on Thursday an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

