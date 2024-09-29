Encounter starts in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Sep 29 An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists at the Thanamandi area of the Rajouri district in J&K, police said on Sunday.

Police said that based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by security forces at Manila Gali, Thanamandi Rajouri.

“Contact has been established and a few rounds have been fired from both sides. Area cordoned off,” a police official said.

He added that the operation started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Security forces have also taken casualties.

Initially confined to Poonch and Rajouri districts, terrorist activities are now spreading across other areas of Jammu, areas that were relatively free from such incidents until a few years ago like the Chenab valley that was declared militancy-free and Udhampur and Kathua.

The highly trained terrorists have been ambushing vehicles and using grenades and armour-piercing bullets, as well as M4 assault rifles.

Sources say the rising militancy and the use of sophisticated weapons by terrorists indicate a significant escalation in the threat level. The frequent attacks have sparked political criticism, calls for stronger security measures, and heightened public concern.

Analysts say that over the last couple of years, the Pir Panjal region dividing Kashmir valley with Jammu has witnessed a surge in militancy.

The relentless anti-terror operations in Kashmir have pushed terrorists to the mountains where they hide and wait for the right moment to carry out attacks on security forces.

Analysts add that a comprehensive strategy is needed to address the increasing militancy in Jammu involving enhanced intelligence gathering and better coordination among security forces.

The series of terror attacks also goes on to highlight the urgency of reassessing and strengthening the security grid to ensure the safety and stability of the region.

