Encounters, bulldozer politics common practices of BJP: MP Naseer Hussain

New Delhi, Sep 6 After SP chief Akhilesh Yadav cried foul over the recent Sultanpur encounter, Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain on Friday backed him, saying "encounters and bulldozer politics" are common practices of the BJP.

Akhilesh Yadav demanded a full report claiming that the accused in the Sultanpur encounter had been killed because of his caste. Supporting the demand Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain said, "When someone gets power, they often consider themselves to be Hitler."

On the political front, MP Hussain addressed the issue of the Congress not forming an alliance in Haryana and stated, "In every state where we need to form an alliance, we gather feedback from the state itself regarding seat-sharing, comfort levels, and the strength of potential alliance partners."

"Discussions take place on whether an alliance is necessary and on what terms. We are planning a strong election campaign with capable candidates to win", he added.

Reacting to a recent incident in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, where a school teacher allegedly bit a student for eating non-vegetarian food, MP Hussain called for strict action.

He stressed upon the need for teachers to be aware of the psychological impact of such behaviour, stating, "Discrimination based on eating habits, caste, or religion must be dealt with severely."

Regarding the Enforcement Directorate's raid on the house of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in West Bengal where the rape and murder of a junior doctor took place last month, the Rajya Sabha MP said that the state government was working to control the law and order situation and to bring the culprits to justice.

"Efforts are being made to get the accused and hold them accountable for their actions to ensure that the system is in order," he added.

Commenting on protests in Himachal Pradesh over a mosque that BJP workers alleged had been constructed illegally ten years ago, Syed Naseer Hussain stated, "We won’t say whether it is about a mosque or a temple. Whatever the law dictates, construction should follow it. If there’s any illegal construction, be it a mosque, house, or temple, the process should be conducted according to the law."

Addressing allegations that the Congress’ 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' campaign spreads hate, MP Hussain defended the party, stating, "The Congress spreads love and stands against communal politics."

In response to Maulana Tauseef Raza's remarks on the Waqf Board, the Congress MP clarified, "We do not support divisive or communal statements. While protests and demands are part of a democratic society, they must always align with the Constitution."

