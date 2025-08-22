“Encouraging Infiltration Only for Greed of Power…”: PM Modi Slams TMC, Cong for Succumbing to ‘Appeasement Politics’

PM Narendra Modi criticised Mamata government and Congress for the "appeasement" politics and said they are "encouraging infiltration only for the greed of power." PM Modi urged people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly polls next year to get rid of infiltrators. Addressing a public gathering in Kolkata, the Prime Minister said the BJP will not allow infiltrators to take away the jobs and torture women.

PM Modi also criticised the Opposition parties for attempting to dismantle the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill in Parliament, which seeks to remove the Prime Minister or Chief Minister facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and have been detained for 30 consecutive days. "We have seen that even when the Chief Minister is in jail, they run the government. This is a disrespect to the Constitution and democracy. I cannot see this happening...Whether it is a minister, Chief Minister or Prime Minister, everyone comes under the purview of this stringent law...TMC leaders tried to tear this bill apart in Parliament...They protect the corrupt..." PM Modi said. The prime minister was addressing the people after inaugurating multiple metro railway projects in Kolkata, and emphasised that India now has the third-largest metro network in the world.

Soon after the inauguration, he took a metro ride and interacted with school students and construction workers involved in the metro projects. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "14 km of network expansion. 7 new stations added to the metro network. Important stations like Howrah and Sealdah added to the metro map. Connectivity to the airport enhanced. Truly a day of gladness for Kolkata today!"

The Prime Minister also urged people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once, as it will remove the infiltrators completely from the states. He criticised the TMC and Congress for succumbing to the "politics of appeasement" and said he will not allow those infiltrators who are taking away the jobs of youth and torturing women."Vote for us and the infiltrators will run away... We will not allow those infiltrators who are taking away the jobs of our youth and torturing women to stay in India... Some parties like TMC and Congress have succumbed to the politics of appeasement. They are encouraging infiltration only for the greed of power..." the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi launched a sharp attack on the Mamata government, stating that the state's progress has remained stagnant due to the corruption and misrule of the Trinamool Congress. He called on the people to elect Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure that the benefits of central government schemes reach everyone. He said so long as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is not removed from power, the development of West Bengal will not be possible. "...It is necessary to elect the BJP in West Bengal to ensure that the benefits of central government schemes reach the people. It is certain that TMC will be removed from power and BJP will be elected." The Prime Minister alleged that crime and corruption had become TMC's hallmark. He said the condition of the state had worsened under its rule. Over the past 11 years, the BJP government at the Centre has provided every kind of support for the development of West Bengal, the Prime Minister said.

He added that most of the money sent to the state government for Bengal gets "looted" by TMC cadres. "That money is spent on TMC cadres. As a result, Bengal lags behind other states in the country in many schemes for the welfare of the poor," the Prime Minister said. PM alleged that the state government had created hurdles in the implementation of central welfare schemes. PM Modi said that people in West Bengal deserved access to schemes related to housing, healthcare, education, and employment without political interference. "So long as the TMC government is in power, the progress of the state will remain stalled. TMC jaabe, tabhi asaol parivartan ashbe (TMC will go, only then real change will come)," PM Modi said.

He stressed that Bengal needed "saccha parivartan, asol parivartan, not in slogans" but change that would ensure jobs for sons and daughters, safety for women, fair prices for farmers, and an end to corruption. The Prime Minister said the projects showed that the government is working for the development of every city as India is moving towards becoming the third-largest economy. He said the projects reflected the government's commitment to urban development and green mobility.