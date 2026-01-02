Encroachers' eviction row: KSHRC issues interim recommendations to K'taka govt, GBA

Bengaluru, Jan 2 The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has issued interim recommendations to the state government and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) following the eviction of around 160-170 houses from government land at Kogilu Layout in Yelahanka taluk of Bengaluru city.

The interim recommendations were issued by Commission President Sham Bhat and KSHRC member S.K. Ventigodi on December 30, and a copy of the order was released in the public domain on Friday.

The Commission directed the government to install tents on vacant government land and provide hot food, clean drinking water, establish a mobile health centre, and arrange alternative shelter and toilet facilities for the affected families.

The development is likely to trigger a political debate, with the opposition questioning the government’s concern for encroachers following the AICC's intervention in the matter, alleging appeasement politics.

The interim recommendations have been forwarded to the Chief Secretary to the government of Karnataka and the Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority for necessary action.

The Commission stated that it registered four cases related to the eviction carried out on December 21, 2025, and conducted a spot inspection of the area on December 29 to assess the material conditions on the ground.

During the visit, the Commission also held hearings with people affected by the eviction.

Emphasising that the protection of basic amenities and public safety is essential in a democracy and civil society, the KSHRC said that while development works are necessary in the public interest, the government must ensure that constitutional rights are not violated.

These include the right to life, the right to live with dignity, and the right to rehabilitation and compensation, the Commission noted.

Stating that no family should be left homeless, the Commission stressed that alternative housing arrangements must be implemented immediately for all families affected by the eviction.

As part of its interim recommendations, the KSHRC suggested that temporary shelters be set up on nearby government land to accommodate the displaced families and that hot food be provided at the site. It also recommended the supply of clean drinking water and the establishment of a mobile health centre to address any medical issues faced by the affected persons.

Considering the prevailing minimum temperatures in Bengaluru, which range between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius, the Commission further recommended the creation of temporary accommodation and toilet facilities for the homeless families.

The Commission directed that the interim recommendations be immediately acted upon after being forwarded to the Chief Secretary to the government of Karnataka and the Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

