End of an era in South cinema as veteran Tamil actor Rajesh passes away at 75

Chennai, May 29 Veteran Tamil actor Rajesh, celebrated for his versatile performances across more than 150 films in South Indian cinema, passed away on Thursday, at the age of 75.

Rajesh breathed his last at his residence in Ramapuram, Chennai. His body has been placed there for the public to pay their final respects.

He is survived by his daughter Divya and son Deepak. His wife, Joan Sylvia, had predeceased him.

Born on December 20, 1949, in Mannargudi in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur district, Rajesh began his professional journey as a schoolteacher.

However, driven by a passion for acting, he eventually left teaching and made a foray into films — a decision that marked the beginning of an illustrious and impactful career in Indian cinema.

Rajesh made his acting debut in 'Aval Oru Thodarkathai' (1974), a critically-acclaimed Tamil film directed by K. Balachander.

His talent was quickly recognised, and he went on to play the lead role in 'Kanni Paruvathile' (1979), produced by Rajkannu, which marked his breakthrough as a hero.

Over the decades, Rajesh became a familiar and respected figure across Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and other South Indian language films.

Known for his expressive performances and commanding screen presence, he seamlessly transitioned between lead, supporting, and character roles.

In addition to acting, Rajesh was also an accomplished dubbing artist, lending his voice to several notable projects.

His deep, distinctive voice and emotive delivery added dimension to many characters.

He shared screen space with several leading stars and worked under the direction of some of the most acclaimed filmmakers in the industry.

His association with director K. Balachander remained particularly significant. In 'Achamillai Achamillai', Rajesh delivered one of his most powerful performances, earning praise for his nuanced portrayal of political transformation.

Rajesh also had memorable collaborations with actor Kamal Haasan, appearing in films such as 'Sathya', 'Mahanadhi', and 'Virumaandi', where his character roles left a lasting impression on audiences.

Colleagues and fans alike remember Rajesh not only for his talent but also for his humility and dedication to the craft of cinema. His passing marks the end of an era, and the Tamil film industry mourns the loss of a true artist whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor