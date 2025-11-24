‘End of an Era’: PM Narendra Modi Mourns Demise of Veteran Actor Dharmendra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the passing of Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra at the age of 89, describing the He-Man of Indian cinema as "an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor."

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti."

Dharmendra passed away at his residence in Mumbai on Monday, November 24, following a prolonged illness. He is 89 years old. He left a legacy of memorable performances over six decades in Indian cinema. Earlier this month, the veteran actor had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to a respiratory issue.

Tributes were also poured in from celebrities, politicians and fans. President Droupadi Murmu called the late actor a "towering figure of Indian cinema," who "leaves behind a legacy which will continue to inspire young generations of artists."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also condoled the demise of "He-Man" of Bollywood. In a post on his social media account, X said, "Bollywood's evergreen actor Dharmendra passed away today. In his sixty-year career, he entertained countless fans like me with pure joy through his acting."

"From countless films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dream Girl, The Burning Train, Mera Naam Joker, Apne, Life in a Metro, and others, he left an indelible mark of his performance on the hearts of audiences. Dharmendra gave a new dimension to the image of the Bollywood hero.. This actor, who ruled the big screen, also tried his luck in the political arena," Shinde wrote on X.

"In 2004, contesting the Lok Sabha general election from the BJP, he was elected from Bikaner in Rajasthan. Over the past few years, he conducted many agricultural experiments at his farmhouse in Lonavala. The videos he posted on social media in his unique style always became a topic of discussion. Sometimes through these videos, sometimes through shayari, his well-being was known to the fans," Shinde describe Dharmendra's life and his agricultural activities.

"Staying healthy, enthusiastic, and joyful, and sharing that joy with everyone, was a special trait of his personality. This Jat, Yamla.. Pagla.. Deewana.., who always gave joy through his work, has now embarked on an eternal journey, leaving every fan heartbroken. From me and my entire Shiv Sena family, heartfelt tribute to the senior actor Dharmendra," he added further.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Indian cinema "has lost a precious star today."

भारतीय फ़िल्म जगत ने आज एक बहुमूल्य सितारा खो दिया। मशहूर अभिनेता धर्मेंद्र अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। 2012 में पद्मभूषण से सम्मानित, धर्मेंद्र ने दशकों तक सिनेमा प्रेमियों के दिलों पर राज किया और अपने अभूतपूर्व अभिनय व सादगीपूर्ण जीवन से एक गहरी छाप छोड़ी।



"Dharmendra reigned over the hearts of cinema lovers for decades and left a profound impression with his unparalleled acting and simple way of life. His passing marks the end of an era," he tweeted in Hindi.