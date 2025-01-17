‘End of anti-national campaign’, says Rajasthan minister on Hindenburg closure

Jaipur, Jan 17 Reacting to the closure of Hindenburg Research, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Kirori Lal Meena described it as the "end of an anti-national campaign."

“The closure of Hindenburg Research marks the end of a propaganda campaign orchestrated by Congress to defame the nation and its industrialists,” said Meena.

He further added that it is a positive development as it puts an end to efforts by anti-national forces to weaken the country.

“Congress leveraged Hindenburg’s reports to create nationwide disruption and undermine our economy. Their aim was to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India the third-largest economy in the world,” he claimed.

Hindenburg Research, founded in 2017, became well-known for its reports on companies and individuals in the securities market.

The firm’s founder and renowned short-seller Nate Anderson recently announced its closure on the company’s official website.

In his statement, Anderson clarified that there were no specific reasons, dangers, or personal issues behind the decision to shut down the firm.

“There is no significant risk, health concern, or major personal matter driving this decision,” Anderson noted.

The closure of Hindenburg Research has sparked a political debate, with some viewing it as a move that could impact global market dynamics.

Meanwhile, Meena’s remarks underline the sentiment that its closure is a step toward stability and national progress.

Hindenburg Research, the US-based short seller that had targeted several business entities.

In a recent update on the Hindenburg website, Founder Nate Anderson confirmed that Hindenburg Research will be disbanded.

Nathan Anderson announced that the closure of the firm was a strategic decision made after the successful completion of their investigative projects.

He disclosed that the shutdown had been in the works for several months, with the team finalising their last investigations.

--IANS

arc/dan

