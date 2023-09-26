Endangered turtles rescued in Assam, two Mizoram residents arrested

Guwahati, Sep 26 At least 74 endangered turtles were rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Criminal Investigation Department in Assam’s Lumding railway station, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the turtles were retrieved from boxes kept underneath the seats at Lumding Railway Station after receiving precise information.

An officer said, "We were informed that turtles were being smuggled on the Kanchanjunga Express out of Agartala. We searched the coaches when the train arrived at the Lumding station on Monday night and rescued the wild turtles."

Lalchhuanlina and Liansanspui, two Mizoram locals, who were carrying the crates, insisted they had clearance to transfer the turtles.

"They insisted that this was lawful and paid the railroads to transport the boxes. We held them because they were unable to provide sufficient documentation,” the official added.

When the turtles were given to forest officials, they were classified as endangered. The majority of these turtles are adults, and underground traders sell them at exorbitant prices.

The two accused-- Lalchhuanlina and Liansanspui were arrested after a Wildlife Protection Act lawsuit was filed. The two were being questioned to unearth further links in the wildlife trafficking.

The turtles were taken to the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati.

Earlier on Sunday five Mizoram residents were arrested in the Cachar district for reportedly smuggling exotic animals from Myanmar into the country.

