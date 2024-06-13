Ending years of wait, six Pakistani migrants awarded Indian citizenship in Jaipur

Jaipur, June 13 Six Pakistani migrants were awarded Indian citizenship on Thursday in Jaipur at the Collectorate.

They had been trying for Indian citizenship for years, said officials.

These six people included Kavita Bai, Nirmaldas, Shabhagu Mal, Puri Bai, Mukesh Lal and Shankar Lal.

Additional District Collector (South) Shaifali Kushwaha handed over Indian citizenship certificates to them on the directions of District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “With Indian citizenship being awarded to six migrants, a total of 325 Pakistani migrants have been awarded Indian citizenship by the Jaipur District Administration so far.”

After getting Indian citizenship, tears of joy rolled down the cheeks of Shankar Lal.

He said, “Today, the long wait of many years has ended and we can say with pride that we are Indians.”

Shankar Lal said that he was unable to avail the benefits of government schemes due to lack of proof of Indian citizenship but now after getting it, not only has he got recognition but with the help of government schemes, he would be able to support his family in a better way.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor