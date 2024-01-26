'Endless thread' showcases 1,900 sarees, drapes at Kartavya Path

New Delhi, Jan 26 On the occasion of Republic Day, a rich tribute has been paid to the Indian women's traditional dress 'saree'.

As many as 1,900 sarees and drapes from every corner of the country have been put up along the Kartavya Path on the sides of the Republic Day parade marching route.

The Ministry of Culture is showcasing this ‘Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread’ textile installation at Kartavya Path. It is installed behind the spectators seated in the enclosures. Anant Sutra is a visually stunning tribute to the saree, India’s timeless gift to the fashion world.

These sarees are very colourful and have been displayed in a wonderful manner, said a spectator Revati. The Sarees behind the seats, carry all colours of joy and happiness from the different parts of the country, said another spectator Deepti Sharma.

This unique installation is showcasing nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes from every corner of the country, mounted at a height with wooden frames along the Kartavya Path. Every saree has QR codes that can be scanned to know the details about weaving and embroidery arts used in it, an official said.

The Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Amita Prasad Sarbhai said that the spectacular display of sarees, weaves and embroideries of the different states and Union Territories of India titled 'Anant Sutra' is a visual delight that forms the backdrop to the seating area along the Kartavya Path.

This is the Ministry of Culture’s tribute on behalf of the nation to the women power of India and the millions of weavers of India who have kept this timeless tradition alive through the ages passing the skill through generations, the official added.

Besides, this Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane informed that as the Nation is celebrating 75th year of its Republic this year, the Ministry of Defence is going to release a Commemorative Coin and Commemorative Stamp during the Republic Day celebrations.

