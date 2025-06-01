Energetically working to make India sporting powerhouse: PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, June 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on his birthday.

PM Modi said that Mandaviya has been energetically working towards making India a sporting powerhouse and empowering our youth.

He praised the minister for his efforts towards the welfare of the party workers.

“Best wishes to Shri Mansukh Mandaviya Ji on his birthday. He is energetically working towards making India a sporting powerhouse and empowering our youth. Equally commendable are his efforts towards the welfare of our workers, who play a key role in building a self-reliant India. May he lead a long and healthy life,” said PM Modi in his post on X.

Mansukh Mandaviya, on his birthday, led the 25th edition of the nationwide initiative ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ in Delhi, which has been dedicated to the brave soldiers involved in Operation Sindoor. “Today’s edition is a tribute to our bravehearts who were part of Operation Sindoor. It is heartening to see citizens across the country pedal together for fitness and for our nation’s heroes,” he said

The Minister led 'The Fit Sunday' movement, which also rolled out with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour across over 5,000 locations. "Over the past 24 Sundays, regular cycling has been conducted as part of a continued effort to promote the Fit India Movement. While not every ride is about endurance cycling, the Sunday on Cycle initiative has grown into a national movement..., " he added.

Mandaviya was also greeted by his cabinet colleague and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

“My colleague in the Union Cabinet, Shri @mansukhmandviya ji, I wish you a very happy birthday. I pray to God for your good health, long life and happy life,” Gadkari wrote on his X handle.

Minister Mandaviya was born on this day in 1972 in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar. In 2002, at the age of 28, he was elected to serve as the youngest MLA in Gujarat.

He first became the Union Minister in 2016. He was inducted as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

He was inducted into Modi's cabinet as MoS (independent charge) of the Ministry of Shipping, and MoS in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers in 2019.

In 2021, Mandaviya was promoted to the cabinet rank and appointed the Minister of Health and Family Welfare during the cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Modi in July 2021.

He was again inducted into the Modi 3.0 cabinet in 2024 and was appointed as a Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports.

