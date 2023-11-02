Enforcement Directorate official arrested for taking bribe

Two Enforcement Directorate officers have been arrested for allegedly taking bribe in Rajasthan. The two officers allegedly asked for Rs 15 lakh to stop a case from being filed in a chit fund matter.The Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau (ACB) in a statement said the two ED officers were caught while taking the money.

"A team of the ACB caught the two ED inspectors accepting Rs 15 lakh. The ACB is searching the premises of the ED inspectors," the anti-corruption body in the Congress-ruled state said. The ED official was identified as Naval Kishore Meena.The detention came after the ACB conducted raids at several places in Rajasthan in connection with the ED official concerned.Naval Kishore Meena was picked up by the Rajasthan ACB after he was trapped by the unit in a case of income disproportion against known source of earnings.