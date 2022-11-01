Engaged couple found hanging in J&K's Ramban

Jammu, Nov 1 An engaged couple was found hanging in J&K's Ramban district, police said on Tuesday.

The couple, identified as 26-year-old Amresh Singh and 20-year-old Sapna Devi, were found dead late Monday evening under suspicious circumstances.

"Inquest proceedings have been initiated after an FIR was registered in the incident," police sources said.

Further details were awaited.

