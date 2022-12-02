Engaged Hindu woman elopes with Muslim man, parents allege love jihad in K'taka

Raichur (Karnataka), Dec 2 An incident of an engaged Hindu woman eloping with a Muslim man has come to light in Raichur district of Karnataka.

The girl's parents have alleged that their daughter had fallen prey to love jihad.

According to police on Friday, Bharthi, a resident of Netajinagar locality in Raichur city was engaged to a Hindu man from Hoovinahadagali and their marriage was fixed by families.

However, Bharthi was in love with Rihan, who worked at a flower shop with her. After her engagement, she eloped with Rihan and married him.

Rihan and Bharthi had got married at a registrar's office in Hyderabad city on November 6 for which the girl converted to Islam.

The parents lodged a missing case with the local police.

Later, they lodged a complaint alleging that Rihan had trapped their daughter into marriage and forcibly converted her to Islam.

The police managed to track them and when inquired, the girl refuted all allegations against Rihan.

She told police that she was in love with Rihan and married him as per her wish.

The police have closed the case and let them free after her statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor