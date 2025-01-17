Engaging and fruitful: Telangana CM after meeting Foreign Minister of Singapore

Hyderabad, Jan 17 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday began his Singapore tour with a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, Vivian Balakrishnan.

The Chief Minister, who is leading an official delegation, termed the meeting engaging and fruitful.

According to Chief Minister’s Office, Revanth Reddy focused on forging broad, long-term partnerships covering infrastructure development, energy, sustainable green energy initiatives, water management, river rejuvenation, tourism, education and skills development, IT parks, and more.

Telangana Minister for Information Technology, Electronic & Commerce, Industries & Commerce, D. Sridhar Babu and senior officials were also present during the meeting.

Sridhar Babu posted on ‘X’ that they discussed the collaboration for Telangana's Skill University and a MOU between ITE-Singapore and Young India Skill University.

“This partnership will pave the way for long-term collaborations in areas like infrastructure development, renewable energy, sustainable initiatives, tourism, education, and skills building. Looking forward to a fantastic trip ahead, fostering growth and prosperity for Telangana!,” the Minister wrote.

The Telangana delegation began two-nation tour to Singapore and Davos to attract investments to the state. The delegation will remain in Singapore till January 19 before leaving for Davos for a three-day visit.

Minister Sridhar Babu and top officials of the Industries Department are part of the delegation.

The delegation will hold talks regarding Skill University and other investment-related agreements in Singapore before participating in the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

Before embarking on the visit, the Chief Minister had stated that Telangana has emerged as the best destination for global investments in the country attracting giants in the manufacturing and service sectors.

The state government created an investor-friendly ecosystem to woo the investors in the country as well as abroad, the Chief Minister said.

He directed officials to be ready to promote Hyderabad on the world platform and invite huge investments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor