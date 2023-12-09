Engineer shot at, injured in Bihar

Patna, Dec 9 An engineer of Namami Gange Project was shot-at and injured in Bihar’s Munger district on Saturday, an official said.

He said that the incident occurred at 3 am on Saturday at Vindwara Mor in Munger city.

The victim, Vipin Kumar, a native of Mirzapur Uttar Pradesh, sustained two gunshot injuries in his both legs.

Vipin Kumar, along with workers were at Vindwara Mor. Under his supervision, digging was underway to install a pipe line for the sewerage treatment plant of Munger municipal corporation.

At the same time, three to four people reached there and asked them to stop the digging. This led to verbal duel with Vinit Kumar and in the fit of rage, one of the accused shot him twice and fled in a car.

The victim was immediately shifted to Sadar Hospital Munger where doctors removed one of the bullets but he was referred to another hospital for the removal of another bullet.

An FIR has been registered in Kasim Bazar police station.

“We have arrested one accused in this connection and efforts are on to nab others. The condition of the victim is stable. An FIR of attempt to murder has been registered and investigation is underway,” said the SHO of Kasim Bazar police station.

