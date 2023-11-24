Engineer, two plumbers electrocuted inside water tank in Delhi hospital

New Delhi, Nov 24 Three lives were abruptly cut short, including that of an electrical engineer, after a fatal electrocution incident at a local hospital in outer Delhi on Friday.

The incident took place inside a water tank in the hospital premises.

The deceased have been identified as Sarvesh Kumar (59), a resident of Sahibabad who was an electrical engineer by profession, Kunwar Pal (40) and Raman (20), both plumbers and residents of Hastal Village in Delhi,

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), Harendra Singh, said that at 2:48 p.m. on Friday, an information was received at the Ranhola police station regarding people stuck due to an electrocution incident at the Commander Hospital in Vikas Nagar.

“A police team was rushed to the spot which found three persons lying in the water tank inside the hospital premises,” the officer said.

The incident occurred when the trio had gone inside the tank to repair the motor. However, the precise sequence of events leading to the electrocution is not known yet.

“The exact cause of death will be established after receiving the post-mortem report,” said the DCP.

