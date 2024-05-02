'Engineered Narrative', Bengal Governor reacts to molestation charge

Kolkata, May 2 Hours after a temporary female staff at the Raj Bhavan filed a written complaint with the police accusing West Bengal Governor C.V. Bose of 'outraging her modesty', the latter denied the charges on Thursday night, calling the accusation an attempt to gain electoral benefits.

“Truth shall triumph. I refuse to be cowed down by engineered narratives. If anybody wants some election benefits by maligning me, God bless them. But they cannot stop my fight against corruption and violence in Bengal,” read a brief statement issued by the Governor's office on Thursday night.

On Thursday afternoon, a temporary female staff at the Raj Bhavan, reportedly attached to the Peace Room in the Governor's House, approached the officer-in-charge of the police outpost located inside the Raj Bhavan and accused C.V. Ananda Bose of molesting her on the pretext of providing her a permanent job.

Later, she submitted a written complaint at the Hare Street police station, under which the Raj Bhavan falls.

Reacting to the matter, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said it must be probed if the allegation is genuine or part of a conspiracy.

"Around 26,000 individuals have lost their jobs in state-run schools following an order by the Calcutta High Court. The Trinamool is cornered over the developments in Sandeshkhali. It is to be seen whether the allegation is part of a conspiracy in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections. If the allegation is true, the Union government will surely look into the matter,” Adhikari said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor