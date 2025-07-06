Engineering student commits suicide in Gujarat

Vadodara, July 6 A 22-year-old engineering student in Vadodara allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the 8th floor of a residential building in Gujarat.

The deceased, a second-year mechanical engineering student at M.S. University, jumped from the Maple Vista building near Akshar Chowk.

Emergency services, including the police, 108 ambulances, and the fire brigade, rushed to the spot after receiving an alert about a person attempting to take their life.

However, by the time officials arrived, the student had already jumped. Efforts were made by the 108 ambulance team to revive him through CPR, but he was declared dead at the scene.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the JP Road Police has initiated further investigation into the case. So far, no suicide note has been recovered, and the motive behind the extreme step remains unclear.

In 2025, Gujarat continues to grapple with a concerning rise in suicide cases, particularly in its urban centres.

According to recent reports, Ahmedabad alone recorded over 100 suicide deaths within the first 45 days of the year, pointing to a sharp increase in mental health distress. The state's major cities - Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot - have emerged as suicide hotspots, collectively accounting for thousands of deaths annually.

In the three years leading up to 2025, Gujarat registered over 25,500 suicides, with 8,557 cases reported in 2022–23 alone. This reflects not just a persistent mental health crisis but also the compounded impact of socio-economic pressures, exam-related anxiety among students, unemployment, and unresolved family issues.

Student suicides, in particular, have shown a disturbing trend. From 2020 to 2023, nearly 500 student suicides were reported, with the highest number occurring in Ahmedabad. The latest data suggests that stress related to academics, peer pressure, and a lack of adequate mental health support have been significant contributing factors.

Between 2022 and 2025, the number of attempted suicides has also increased, indicating a broader, unresolved emotional and psychological strain within the population.

Commonly cited reasons for suicide across Gujarat include family disputes, financial distress, chronic illnesses, relationship breakdowns, and rising unemployment, especially among youth.

In some cases, entire families have taken their own lives due to debt and social pressures, such as the mass suicide of a Mehsana family that shocked the state earlier this year.

While the government has initiated helplines like Jeevan Aastha (1800 233 3330), Abhayam (181), and Jindagi (1096) and rolled out awareness campaigns in schools and colleges, the effectiveness of these programs remains limited by stigma, lack of access in rural areas, and an overall shortage of mental health professionals.

