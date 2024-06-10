Enhance anti-terrorist grid by generating specific intelligence: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, June 10 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi on Monday chaired a security review meeting on Monday ahead of the upcoming festivals and Amarnath Yatra, an official said.

The meeting was attended by senior police officers.

"The IGP also reiterated the need to enhance the anti-terrorist grid by generating specific intelligence and to intensify CASOs/anti-terrorist operations in all the districts," a statement read.

In the meeting, the district police chiefs briefed the IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario and the preparations put in place for upcoming events.

Ganderbal SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) presented a detailed briefing regarding the upcoming Mela Kheer Bhawani and preparations for Amarnath Yatra.

"The officials elaborated on the security arrangements meticulously planned for the Mela Kheer Bhawani, which, in addition to Ganderbal district, is scheduled to take place at various temples across the Kashmir Valley. Issues related to law and order, crowd management, traffic control, ensuring the overall safety of the devotees were also discussed. The security arrangements for the peaceful observance of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, was also discussed with all the participating officers," the statement said.

The statement added that the IGP Kashmir directed the officials to maintain strict surveillance over the anti-social/anti-national elements using drones and CCTVs and also establish round the clock 'naka' points.

