Enrolment under Ladki Bahin scheme to continue in Sep also: Maha Minister

Mumbai, Sep 3 In a bid to reach out to the women voters ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election, the MahaYuti government has taken a crucial decision allowing enrolment even in September under the ambitious Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Even though the state government has so far deposited a monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 from July directly to the bank accounts of nearly 1.60 crore eligible women beneficiaries, the government’s move to continue the registration is to give yet another chance for the eligible women to become part of the scheme which aims to empower and make women self-reliant.

A government resolution has been issued as the deadline for registration under the Ladki Bahin scheme was August 31. With the government resolution, the enrolment will continue in September also.

“All the eligible women beneficiaries of the state under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana can register in September also. Necessary instructions will be given from time to time regarding the registration under this scheme," the government resolution reads.

Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Aditi Tatkare in her post on X said, “The revolution of women empowerment will continue for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Enrollment for the scheme will continue in the month of September. Female sisters who have not enrolled for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladaki Bahin Yojana should register as soon as possible. Don't be a witness to change. Be an architect. Participate in Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.’’

The government’s move comes days after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a function in Nagpur said that the government has so far deposited Rs 4,787 crore in the bank accounts of nearly 1.60 crore eligible women beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin scheme for the months of July, August and September.

Shinde has also announced that the MahaYuti government will increase the monthly financial aid to Rs 3000 if voted to power again after the ensuing assembly election. He and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar declared that the Ladki Bahin scheme will continue forever neglecting the opposition’s criticism.

Pawar went a step further saying that the government will deposit Rs 1 lakh in the bank accounts of eligible women beneficiaries in the next five years under the Ladki Bahin scheme. The MahaYuti government has decided to empower 2.50 crore women in the state with the monthly aid of Rs 1,500, he added.

