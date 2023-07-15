Ensure all amenities in relief camps: Delhi Minister Atishi writes to chief secretary

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Saturday directed the chief secretary to ensure that all amenities are provided to people sheltered in relief camps.

Marooned locals residing on the banks of the Yamuna were evacuated and shifted to relief camps after the river breached the danger mark, resulting in water spilling over and flooding several parts of the national capital.

The PWD minister said since Friday, there have been complaints of inadequate facilities at the relief camps, adding that the people sheltered there claimed a shortage of water, inadequate toilets, electricity and poor quality of food.

The AAP leader, in a letter addressed to the chief secretary, directed him to act against officers found wanting in discharging their duties, which further compounded the woes of the displaced locals.

"I have been trying to get in touch with the divisional commissioner since morning but he is not answering my phone calls or responding to my messages," read the notification issued by the office of the Atishi Minister to Chief Secretary

"The people of the city, who have been evacuated from their homes because of the flood, are our responsibility and need to be provided with every possible facility. Chief Secretary is hereby directed to ensure that all facilities are provided in relief camps and to take action against any officer whose laxity might cause difficulties to people in these camps," the minister wrote further in her letter.

"Yamuna River water is receding and the people of Delhi will soon get respite in the next 12 hours," the Delhi minister said earlier.

Several areas in the national capital went under water as the Yamuna flowed over the danger mark following heavy and incessant rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in neighbouring Haryana.

Meanwhile, the water levels in the Yamuna River showed a steady decline as it was recorded at 207.98 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 11 pm on Friday, the official data of Central Water Commission (CWC) stated.

Delhi government informed further that a total of 25,478 people were evacuated as the Yamuna crossed the danger mark.

