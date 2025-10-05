Ensure clean drinking water delivery under Jal Jeevan Mission: TN BJP to CM Stalin

Chennai, Oct 5 Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take urgent "corrective" measures to ensure the effective implementation of the Central government's flagship Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and address allegations of corruption and inefficiency hampering access to clean drinking water in rural areas.

Prasad said the state administration must "act decisively and without delay" to guarantee that villages with tap connections under JJM are actually receiving safe drinking water.

"Despite massive funding by the Narendra Modi government, people in several villages still complain of dry taps and incomplete pipeline works. The Tamil Nadu government cannot allow corruption and negligence to deny people their basic right to drinking water," he stated.

According to Prasad, the Union government has instructed that funds allocated to contractors be withheld if they fail to maintain quality standards or complete projects on time.

"If there are lapses, delays, or corruption, funding must be stopped immediately - this is the Centre's clear directive," he said, urging the Stalin-led DMK government to enforce this strictly and prevent disruption to the scheme.

The spokesperson said Tamil Nadu has witnessed significant improvement since the launch of JJM in August 2019, when only 17.37 per cent of rural households had tap water connections.

"Thanks to relentless efforts by the Modi government, coverage now stands at 89.25 per cent, with more than 1.11 crore households connected. But ensuring a steady water supply is a state responsibility, and here the DMK has failed," Prasad claimed.

He warned that poor monitoring and corruption could lead to suspension of Central funds, hurting millions of rural residents.

"This would be a grave injustice to people who depend on JJM for safe water," he said.

Prasad also criticised CM Stalin for "politicising" Centre-state relations instead of focusing on delivery. "At DMK events, the Chief Minister keeps alleging that the BJP wants to 'control' Tamil Nadu and that funds are withheld - these claims are baseless and misleading. Instead of indulging in political stunts, the government should fix its administrative failures," he said.

Calling JJM a "lifeline for millions", the BJP leader urged CM Stalin to work with the Centre transparently and efficiently.

"Stop blaming and start delivering - Tamil Nadu's people deserve clean drinking water, not empty slogans," Prasad said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor