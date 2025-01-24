Ensure max members are elected in local, civic body polls: Ajit Pawar tells NCP workers

Mumbai, Jan 24 NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar has exhorted the cadres to work hard so that the maximum number of the party’s members get elected in the upcoming local and civic body elections in Maharashtra.

"The timeline may seem long, but days pass by quickly. Work diligently and attentively," he appealed in his speech late on Thursday evening when around 250 office-bearers from various parties from 50 villages of the Naigaon constituency in Nanded district joined the NCP.

Ajit Pawar spoke largely about the upcoming local self-government elections and called for collective efforts to strengthen the party’s image and reach.

“We are working to bring new and dynamic workers into the party to maintain a positive image among the people. Efforts should be made to strengthen the party's presence in Nanded district and the city. The party and government will provide all necessary support for these effort,” he said adding that similar effort should be made in other districts also.

He referred to the NCP’s membership drive saying that more members should be enrolled.

Citing the success in the legislative Assembly elections, he stated that it is the party's responsibility to address the people’s issues effectively.

Ajit Pawar assured that the party would ensure its workers remain active and motivated, promising well-structured work plans.

He stressed that the NCP focusses on politics and understanding and resolving issues affecting all communities. He assured that those working within the NCP would never feel overwhelmed or unsupported.

In his address, the state unit chief Sunil Tatkare asked the cadres to take a futuristic approach and fulfil Ajit Pawar’s vision for the party’s consolidation in the state.

He highlighted the importance of empowering grassroots workers to ensure success in the upcoming local self-government elections.

He expressed confidence that active members would be registered in the Nanded district and assured them of the party’s full support.

