Ensure organic alternatives amid fertiliser shortage: PMK founder Ramadoss

Chennai, Oct 22 Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr. S Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to take urgent steps to resolve the ongoing fertiliser shortage that has affected farmers across the state, particularly during the northeast monsoon cultivation season.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Dr. Ramadoss said that due to favourable monsoon rains and improved irrigation facilities, farmers have brought more land under paddy cultivation this year compared to the previous season. However, many are now struggling to obtain sufficient fertilisers, which has led to distress in the agricultural community.

“Taking advantage of the shortage, some traders are reportedly selling fertilisers at inflated prices,” he said, calling for strict action against such practices.

The PMK leader suggested that while addressing the immediate fertiliser scarcity, the government must also promote the use of organic and natural fertilisers as long-term alternatives. He stressed the need to make natural fertilisers easily available to farmers through agricultural development centres.

Dr. Ramadoss recalled that before the Green Revolution, chemical fertiliser use was minimal in India, and farmers primarily depended on natural nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium for crop growth.

“The push for higher yields, spread of high-yielding paddy and wheat seeds, expansion of irrigation facilities, and fertiliser subsidies led to the widespread adoption of chemical fertilisers,” he said.

Highlighting the environmental dangers of excessive urea use, Dr. Ramadoss noted that nitrogen in urea evaporates into the atmosphere, affects soil fertility, contaminates groundwater, and destroys beneficial microorganisms.

“Nitrous oxide, released from nitrogen compounds, is 300 times more harmful than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas,” he warned.

India is the world’s second-largest consumer of urea, and Tamil Nadu ranks among the top five fertiliser-consuming states. With the increase in paddy acreage, fertiliser demand has risen sharply, he said.

Dr. Ramadoss urged the Agriculture Department to create public awareness about the nutritional and health benefits of millet-based diets compared to rice-heavy food habits.

He further recommended providing subsidies and support to farmers doing organic cultivation of millets, pulses, and oilseeds.

