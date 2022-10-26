Ensure promptly resolution of land disputes: UP CM tells officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officers to ensure speedy and satisfactory resolution of land disputes and asked them to act against land mafia.

"No encroachment should be there on government's or poor people's properties. Also, if a poor person is found residing on government land, arrangements should be made for his rehabilitation and providing them benefits of the welfare schemes they are eligible for," Yogi Adityanath told officials during the 'Janata Darshan' organised at the Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan in Gorakhpur..

The Chief Minister interacted with about 250 people at the Janata Darshan to address their grievances and gave necessary instructions to the officials concerned to ensure resolution of their problems on a priority basis.

"Habitual land grabbers should be labelled as land mafia and strict action should be taken against them. People who encroach on the land of any poor should face punitive action so that it serves as a lesson to them," the chief minister said while directing police officers to take strong action against people who have encroached upon land.

He further asked them to resolve land disputes quickly to the aggrieved party's satisfaction.

CM Yogi also cautioned, "If a poor person is residing on government land, then arrangements should be first made for his proper rehabilitation before getting the land vacated. Also, people should be made aware not to encroach on government land."

( With inputs from ANI )

