Ensure successful organisation of Khelo India University Games 2025: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, August 18 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has directed the Youth Affairs and Sports Department to ensure the timely and effective implementation of budgetary announcements for the development of sports and to prepare an action plan for the successful organisation of Khelo India University Games – 2025.

Presiding over a review meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday, Sharma said that the state government is committed to providing the best sports facilities from villages to towns to encourage youth and polish their talent.

He emphasised that the upcoming Khelo India University Games – 2025 will create a strong sporting environment in Rajasthan and issued necessary guidelines for the continuous expansion of sports facilities and strengthening of infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said it is a matter of pride that Rajasthan is hosting this prestigious event, in which thousands of talented players from across the country will participate. He directed that the best arrangements must be ensured for accommodation, transport, food and other essential services.

Departments, including Local Bodies, Medical & Health, and Public Works, must work in close coordination to ensure smooth execution.

He also suggested exploring the possibility of organising events not only in Jaipur but also in other districts. Sharma instructed officers to show no laxity in preparations and to incorporate the best suggestions in the event plan.

He also directed that a mobile app be developed for the efficient conduct of the Games and that venues be selected where players can access world-class services.

The Chief Minister laid special emphasis on modernising and upgrading sports infrastructure. He instructed that a favourable sporting environment be created up to the Panchayat level and that competitions be organised at sub-division and district levels.

Highlighting the need for adequate manpower, he directed immediate recruitment to vacant posts in the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, including sports trainers. Sharma further said that under the “One District, One Sport” concept, each district will promote one identified sport.

District Collectors have been directed to submit reports on available resources and requirements, after which infrastructure and facilities will be developed accordingly. He also instructed that sports experts be appointed as coordinators in each district to scout and nurture local talent. The meeting was attended by Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, and senior officials of the department.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor