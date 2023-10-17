Ensure that queer community isn't discriminated on basis of sexual orientation: SC

New Delhi, October 17 The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre, state governments and union territory administrations to ensure that queer community is not discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation.

A Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, also directed that LGBTQIA+ individuals were not discriminated against in accessing any goods or services.

It said that the government will sensitize the public about queer rights and create houses in districts for queer couples.

The apex court directed that a hotline will be set up by the government for providing assistance to the queer community.

It laid down that no individual will be forced to undergo hormonal therapy or intersex children be subjected to forceful medical operations.

Issuing directions to all the police forces, the Constitution Bench said that queer couples will not be harassed by summoning them to police stations or visiting their places of residence to solely interrogate them about their gender identity or sexual orientation.

The apex court said that the state machinery will not force queer persons to return to their native families against their will.

It further said that the police will ensure that freedom of queer individuals is not curtailed and due protection is given to them if any complaint apprehending violence from the family is lodged.

The Supreme Court said that before registering any FIR against a queer couple or one of the parties in a queer relationship, police will conduct a preliminary enquiry to ensure that the complaint in relation to their relationship discloses a cognisable offence.

