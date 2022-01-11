Ensure timely management of admissions, patient care, analysis of COVID-19 deaths: Delhi govt urges hospitals

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi with a total of 70 deaths reported since the last week of December 2021, all hospitals in the national capital are directed to issue necessary directions to ensure timely management of hospital admissions, satisfactory levels of patient care and analysis of COVID-19 related deaths.

"Government of NCT of Delhi has witnessed an upsurge in COVID-19 cases since last few days and a total 70 deaths have been reported from hospitals since last week of December, 2021 till date. Most of the death cases are having co morbidities such as cancer, heart and liver disease," the letter read.

"On January 9, total COVID positive patients admitted in all COVID hospitals were 1,912 and 17 deaths were reported. Medical Directors/Medical Superintendents of all the hospitals are directed to issue necessary directions to the all concerned to put in place prompt and appropriate systems in their hospital to ensure compliance of timely management of hospital admissions as per protocol, proper treatment protocol, satisfactory levels of patient care and analysis of COVID-19 deaths," it said.

"It may be ensured that all COVID positive patients admitted with various co-morbidities or the patients admitted with other serious diseases who tum out to be COVID positive are duly attended by concerned specialist and due attention is to be given to the patients," it added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed that all private offices shall be closed except those that come under the exempted category. Private banks, insurance companies, courier services, non-banking financial corporations, and companies providing essential services will remain open.

Delhi reported 19,166 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, informed the state in a health bulletin on Monday.

As many as 15,68,896 people have been infected with COVID-19 infection in Delhi so far. With these 19,166 new cases, the active caseload has gone up to 65,806 in Delhi.

As many as 17 persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the national capital in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll at 25,177.

A total of 14,076 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,77,913 in the national capital.

Presently, the cumulative positivity rate stands at 4.68 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.60 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor