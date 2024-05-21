Ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity & water, says Raj CM amid heat wave in state

Jaipur, May 21 In view of the ongoing heat wave in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday instructed the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and the power distribution corporations to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and water in the state.

The Chief Minister said that all necessary steps should be taken to ensure that the common man does not face power cuts or water shortage even during the peak load situations.

CM Sharma instructed the PHED Minister and the Energy Minister to make effective management of water and electricity by ensuring supply as per the increased demand.

He also instructed the Chief Secretary to continuously monitor the efforts being made to solve the electricity problems during the summer months, and to ensure coordination between the departments to make sure that the rural population does not face problems related to power cuts and water shortage.

He also said that the concerned officials should not leave the headquarters without prior notice.

To provide relief to the public, helpline numbers should also be disseminated and complaints received on them should be resolved promptly.

The PHED has set up a control room at the state level to solve all the problems related to drinking water during the summer months. The complaints can be lodged by contacting 0141-2222585.

Similarly, complaints regarding power supply can be lodged on the helpline numbers operated by various discoms or on the Bijli Mitra app.

