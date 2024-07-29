Ensure veg food items, keep govt events simple: Assam CM tells DCs

Guwahati, July 29 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in the state to ensure vegetarian food items are served in government functions or during the visit of the Chief Minister and other Ministers to the districts.

The Chief Minister said that DCs have been asked to keep the government functions simple and solemn.

To reduce the VIP culture, Sarma told the DCs "in case of the Chief Minister's visit to districts, the cavalcade should not consist of more than 10 cars, including that of DC and the Superintendent of Police".

He also congratulated them on the successful and peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and asked the Deputy Commissioners to visit polling stations which registered over 95 per cent of polling.

"DCs have been asked to transform districts as fulcrum of administration to ensure suitable disbursal of benefits. With the laying of foundations, newly constituted sub-districts would start functioning from October 2.

"A core committee would be constituted at the state level to support DCs to delegate work to the sub-districts," the CM said and asked the DCs to visit and supervise the under construction government buildings in their respective jurisdictions.

"They should actively involve themselves in the development processes of the district. DCs should expedite work on health, education and Anganwadi Centres as they hold immense potential for development," Sarma added.

He directed the DCs to distribute flood rehabilitation grants by August 12.

