'Entered poll arena with winning mindset': Ram Kadam on massive win in Maha local body elections

Mumbai, Dec 22 Reacting to the Maharashtra local body election results, BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Monday said that the Mahayuti alliance entered the electoral battle with confidence and a winning mindset, which ultimately translated into a resounding victory.

Speaking to IANS, Ram Kadam credited the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies to the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the development work carried out across the state over the past few years.

He said the performance of the government in power laid a strong foundation for success, first in the Assembly elections and now in the local body polls.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Fadnavis, the work done in Maharashtra over the past few years led to tremendous success in the Assembly elections. Because of these efforts and achievements, we delivered remarkable results in the Assembly, and from the very first day, we carried the spirit of victory on our foreheads," Kadam said.

Highlighting the government's development agenda, the BJP MLA said that infrastructure projects and welfare schemes had benefitted people across sections, particularly farmers.

"Roads are being built, and farmers are receiving benefits on a large scale. On the other hand, the Opposition entered the election with a losing mindset from Day One," he told IANS.

Kadam further accused the Opposition of repeatedly raising excuses instead of focusing on campaigning.

"They spoke about postponing elections, alleged vote theft, raised issues related to EVMs and voter rolls, and made several other excuses. These issues were raised only after they lost. During the campaign period, the Opposition hardly came out on the roads. There were no rallies or grassroots outreach," he said.

Contrasting this with the Mahayuti's approach, Kadam said the BJP leadership and alliance partners actively connected with voters.

"Our Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers were constantly on the ground, campaigning and holding major rallies. With courage, determination, and the hard work of our karyakartas, we stepped into the electoral arena with confidence. That is why we won, and the Opposition faced defeat," he added.

Another BJP leader, Sanjay Sarawagi, said, "The party's popularity is increasing nationwide. In the Maharashtra municipal elections, the BJP and NDA secured a massive victory, while the Opposition was nearly wiped out. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused on inclusive development, and that is why the mandate in favour of the BJP keeps growing. I congratulate the leadership and party workers."

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP, recorded a sweeping victory in elections to 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, winning 207 posts of municipal presidents and leaving the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with just 44.

Final results released by the State Election Commission late Sunday night showed the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 117 municipal president posts, followed by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 53 and the NCP with 37.

Among Opposition parties, the Congress won 28 posts, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction secured seven, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena(UBT) managed only nine, underscoring the continued dominance of the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor