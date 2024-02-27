‘Entire Country Has Been Taken for Ride!’ Supreme Court Bans Patanjali False Ads

The Supreme Court of India slammed Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved in false advertising case on Tuesday, February 27. The case involves allegations of misleading and false advertisements by the popular Ayurveda brand in India.

The apex court minced no words in questioning the rationale behind Patanjali's bold claims of superiority over conventional chemical-based medications despite previous court directives to the contrary.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah pulled out newspapers with the ads, clearly frustrated by Patanjali's disregard for the law. He bluntly asked Patanjali how they could keep running these ads, raising eyebrows in the courtroom and sparking talk of potential consequences.

Supreme Court hearing plea by Indian Medical Association seeking action against Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved for defaming evidence-based medicine.#SupremeCourt@PypAyurvedpic.twitter.com/YroHg9DLUK — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 27, 2024

"I have brought printouts and annexures. We are going to pass a very strict order today. Go through it. How can you say you will cure? Despite our warning you are saying our things are better than chemical based medicines?" said Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah.

Justice Amanullah said, "The entire country has been taken for a ride! for two years you wait when the drugs act says this is prohibited?"

Previously, the apex court had issued an order to Patanjali, cautioning against disseminating misleading advertisements or the propagation of false claims. The spectre of hefty penalties loomed large, with the court threatening fines as exorbitant as Rs 1 crore for each product implicated in deceptive marketing practices.