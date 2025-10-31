Entire nation remembers Sardar Patel's contributions : BJP leaders on 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' celebrations

New Delhi, Oct 31 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Friday, celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister, with great enthusiasm and national pride. Across the country, leaders and citizens alike paid heartfelt tributes to the Iron Man of India, whose vision and determination laid the foundation of a united nation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "Today, the entire nation is remembering the immense contributions of Sardar Patel. It is also the vision of our Prime Minister that even if we are in power, we must rise above party boundaries and highlight the contributions of leaders, including those from opposition parties. This is our responsibility and our way of strengthening the unity and power of the nation."

BJP MP and former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said, "Prime Minister Modi has taken up the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' as a national resolution. To achieve Viksit Bharat @2047, every citizen --from children to elders -- is coming forward with the spirit that there should be no discrimination based on caste, region, religion, or language. Our goal is one, 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'."

BJP leader Sunil Sharma said, "The entire country is paying tribute to Bharat Ratna and Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary. Across India, people are participating in Unity Marches. I have just returned from uttar Pradesh's Shamli, where thousands gathered in celebration. The enthusiasm among children and citizens everywhere is truly inspiring -- the spirit of unity is visible across the nation."

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari recalled Sardar Patel's historic role in unifying the nation, saying, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India who united 546 princely states to create a strong, integrated nation. On his 150th birth anniversary, the Union government is organising 'Run for Unity' initiative nationwide to honour his legacy."

Former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said, "This is not just a message for Jaipur but for every district of Rajasthan and every state of India. We remember Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who united and strengthened India. Prime Minister Modi has carried forward that spirit through "Ek Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat"."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Rajani Tiwari also participated in the 'Run for Unity' programme, saying, "Inspired by the Iron Man of India, we are celebrating his 150th birth anniversary with great zeal. His life reminds us that unity, discipline, and patriotism are essential to make our nation truly developed."

Madhya Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Rakesh Singh noted that under Prime Minister Modi’s initiative, the entire country is observing Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary as National Unity Day.

"This day is not just a celebration but a symbol of strength and unity, reminding us of the foundations upon which our nation stands," he said.

Offering a different perspective, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameeque Jamei remarked, "When we remember Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, we recall how he united India, bringing together diverse provinces, princely states, and nawabs. At the same time, we must be vigilant against those who divide the nation and work against the principles laid down by B.R. Ambedkar in our Constitution. The unity Sardar Patel built must be protected by all."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor