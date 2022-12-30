"Entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi...," Amit Shah on PM Modi's mother's demise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, on Friday.

In a series of tweets, Amit Shah said, "It is very sad to know about the demise of the Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's respected Mataji Hira Ba. Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person's life, the pain of losing her is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world."

"The struggles Heera Ba faced to nurture the family is a role model for all. Her sacrificial ascetic life will always be remembered. The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you. Om Shanti," the Union Home Minister added.

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise early Friday morning.

PM Modi paid floral tribute to his mother Modi at Gandhinagar residence and carried the mortal remains of for the last rites. PM Modi's brother Somabhai Modi and other family members also arrived at the residence of Heeraben Modi.

Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early this morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.

Several leaders and ministers expressed their condolences on the demise of PM Modi's mother.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief and highlighted the value of a mother in one's life and said that its void is "impossible to fill".

Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly polls, the prime minister during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June.

Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

( With inputs from ANI )

