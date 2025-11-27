Entire produce of pulses will be procured on MSP, Union Minister Chouhan assures Punjab farmers

Moga (Punjab), Nov 27 Assuring farmers that the entire produce of pulses -- tur, urad, lentils and gram -- will be procured at the minimum support price (MSP), Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Thursday, congratulated the Ransingh Kalan panchayat in Punjab's district for not burning stubble, managing crop residue, using less chemical fertilisers, and practicing water-efficient farming.

Calling it an inspiring role model for the entire country, Union Minister Chouhan said that pollution in the national capital is continuously increasing, with air quality at a severe level.

"Smoke from stubble burning is also a major contributor to pollution in northern India. In this context, the non-stubble burning initiative in Ransingh Kalan is being seen as a positive catalyst for change," he said during his visit to the village where he received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from local villagers.

At the residence of the sarpanch, the Union Minister sat on a traditional charpai and enjoyed a Punjabi meal comprising 'sarson da saag', 'makki di roti' and a glass of 'lassi'.

During an interaction with stakeholders on stubble management, Union Minister Chouhan said stubble burning had caused concern throughout the country as it destroyed friendly insects and caused severe air pollution.

This year stubble burning incidents in Punjab have significantly decreased and villages like Ransingh Kalan have set an example that through scientific management that it is possible to clear fields of residue and prepare for the next crop without burning it, he added.

Union Minister Chouhan said that farmers in Ransingh Kalan have not been burning stubble for the past six years, but using techniques like direct seeding and happy seeding, incorporating crop residue into the field.

"This is increasing soil carbon and organic matter, reducing the consumption of chemical fertilisers, and not negatively impacting production."

He congratulated sarpanch Preet Inderpal Singh and the entire village, saying this "village is sending a message to areas across the country that still burn stubble... by using the residue as fertiliser and mulching, good yields can be achieved while saving water, diesel, and fertiliser".

Standing in the field with farmer Gopal Singh, Union Minister Chouhan inspected the direct-seeded wheat crop and explained the scientific aspects of germination, crown root, and irrigation needs in simple terms.

He said that no additional irrigation was required in the early stages of the crop until the crown root developed, and the crop remained healthy even after a month without irrigation, resulting in significant savings in water and diesel.

He also highlighted farmers are now using less diammoninum phosphate (DAP) and urea than they used to, while there is no fear of a decrease in production as mulching the stubble suppresses weeds, maintains soil moisture, and protects friendly organisms.

During the interaction, the Union Minister said that mixing stubble into the field instead of burning it provides natural mulching, which regulates soil temperature, conserves moisture, and reduces weed growth.

"This reduces farmers' expenses on weeding, irrigation, and chemical fertilisers, and improves soil organic carbon levels, increasing yield stability."

The Union Minister, who was on the last day of his two-day state visit, said this experiment in Punjab clearly demonstrates that protecting the environment and increasing farmers' income can go hand in hand, provided scientific methods are adopted conscientiously at the farm level and the panchayat and the community play an active role.

Citing suggestions from villagers, including farmer Gurpreet, he said that by adopting oilseed crops like mustard farmers can not only increase their income but also contribute to freeing the country from dependence on edible oil imports.

Union Minister added that even today the country has to import large quantities of edible oil from abroad, which drains precious foreign exchange.

"However, if oilseeds are grown in a portion of agriculture, national needs can be met through domestic production."

Giving a big assurance to the farmers, Union Minister Chouhan acknowledged that it is a perfectly reasonable expectation for farmers to increase production of tur, urad, lentils and gram pulses if they receive fair prices.

"Therefore, the government will fully guarantee MSP purchases of these crops," he said.

He added that the increased pulse production will strengthen the country's protein security, stabilise pulse prices, and reduce dependence on imports, benefiting both farmers and consumers.

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar, who accompanied Union Minister Chouhan, said that stubble burning is a genuine concern for farmers, but practical and farmer-friendly solutions could convert the challenge into an economic advantage.

He favoured continuous engagement with the farmers to arrive at long-term solutions.

