Entry of BJP leader Rajendra Rathore's son sparks political tussle in RCA

Jaipur, February 21 The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) seems to be getting entangled in a political tussle yet again after the election of veteran BJP leader Rajendra Rathore's son Parakram Singh as the Churu District Cricket Association (CDCA) chief.

While RCA Secretary Bhawani Samota on Wednesday termed the Churu District Cricket Association elections held on Tuesday as unconstitutional, the newly-elected President said that the elections were held as per the rules.

Parakram Singh, the son of veteran BJP leader and former leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, became the CDCA President on Tuesday after winning the polls. However, 24 hours after the elections, the RCA rejected the election of officials of CDCA, terming it as unconstitutional.

Samota said, "The CDCA had sought approval to hold elections either on February 20 or February 22. The RCA had finalised February 22 as date for elections and conveyed the same to the CDCA. However, the elections were held in Churu on February 20 without sharing any information with the RCA, which is contrary to the rules. Also, no observer authorised by the RCA was present during the elections, and hence the process was completely unconstitutional."

On the other hand, RCA Vice President Shakti Singh Rathore termed the CDCA elections as completely constitutional.

“I had received a call from CDCA Secretary Sushil Sharma, who claimed that he called RCA Secretary Bhawani Samota three-four days as an observer was required to hold the elections, but he did not take the calls. After this, considering it my responsibility as the Vice President, I went for the district cricket association elections,” Shakti Singh said.

Meanwhile, Parakram Singh claimed that the RCA is creating unnecessary controversy.

"The elections were held as per the rules, in which RCA observer Shakti Singh Rathore was also present. Shakti Singh is the Vice President of RCA in the current executive committee. Information about the elections was also sent to the RCA. Now a controversy is being created unnecessarily on this entire issue,” Parakram Singh said.

In the CDCA elections, Parakram Singh Rathore was elected as President, Sushil Sharma as Secretary and Deendayal Saraswat as Treasurer.

Eyebrows have been raised in the state cricket circles after the entry of yet another politician’s son in the RCA. Presently, Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Congress leader and ex-Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, holds the position of RCA President.

Meanwhile, Parakram Singh also targeted Vaibhav Gehlot, saying that cricket in Rajasthan has not reached the level it should have reached.

The RCA was suspended by the BCCI in May 2014 after Lalit Modi, who was removed as IPL Commissioner, was re-elected as the President of the state body.

Later in 2019, the ban was revoked with the main condition set by the BCCI that RCA has to disassociate itself from any cricket body that continues to connect with Lalit Modi (who was the President of the Nagaur Cricket Association before his resignation, while his son was connected with the Alwar Cricket Association as its President).

