Environment Day 2025: Government Aims to Plant 10 Crore Trees from June 5 to September 30

The Mission LiFE - an initiative launched by PM Narendra Modi - is a step towards sustainable living. LiFE stands for ‘Lifestyle for Environment.’ This initiative highlights how individual actions can combat climate change. This concept was introduced by the Prime Minister on November 1, 2021, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. He launched this program to bring individual behaviour to the forefront of the global climate action narrative. Speaking about how this initiative of PM Modi has changed the world, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posted on X, “To advance Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji’s ‘Mission Life’ vision, this World Environment Day marks the launch of #EkPedMaaKeNaam 2.0, aiming to plant 10 crore trees. #EkPedMaaKeNaam 2.0 is more than just numbers; it symbolizes our love and responsibility toward nature. I urge everyone, especially my student friends, to plant a tree in their mother’s name. One tree in the name of a mother—honoring both mother and nature.”

In the video, he is heard saying, “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam is an emotional thought. It is a big and important tree planting campaign started by the Indian government. The main aim of this campaign is to increase the number of trees and raise awareness about tree planting.” He said people’s efforts have made this moment a popular movement. More than 5.5 crore trees have been planted in India since 2024. “This is not just a tree, but also a sign of our love, respect, and devotion towards our mother,” he said.

Further sharing the state-wise data of this campaign, he said, “If we talk about the participation of states in this event, seed balls made by children and women in Chhattisgarh, bio-fencing in Tripura, and 1.5 crore plants being planted in Rajasthan have made this campaign a national movement. This year, we are once again promoting this campaign in the form of Ek Ped Maam Ki Naam 2.0. We aim to plant 10 crore trees from 5th June to 30th September.”

He added that this campaign is not just about numbers, but also a sign of our love and devotion towards nature. The campaign is dedicated to a future where respect for nature is an important part of our daily lives.

He said, “According to the UN Environment Programme, which guides the efforts of sustainable development around the world, the solution to water and air pollution will not only be solved through new techniques, but with a change in our way to live life. To promote this thought, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started Mission LiFE. Mahatma Gandhi has said a very inspiring thing, ‘You become the change that you want to see in the world.’ It is a matter of great joy and pride that all the students, teachers, and parents are becoming the true leaders of this change that too, with full responsibility and consistency.”

Speaking about the QR Codes for Trees initiative, he said that more than 29 lakh students have made QR codes for more than 50 lakh trees. They are making India's vast digital and accessible environmental knowledge.

He urged people to plant a tree and said, “So this year I request you to plant a tree in your mother's name, take care of it, watch it grow, and then tell its story to everyone. Every plant that you plant gives a message that we care for nature and take important steps to protect it. When you plant a tree, you plant a hope. And that hope will start a green future. This is my belief. A tree in the name of the mother is a pledge of respect for nature.”