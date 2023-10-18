EOU to take help of IIT, NIT students to crack cyber crime cases in Bihar

Patna, Oct 18 The Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has decided to take help of IIT and NIT students to crack cyber crime cases in Bihar.

Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, DIG of EOU, said that the department will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with these institutions and hire students of computer science for the purpose.

In recent years, the cyber crime cases in Bihar are on rise. As per the data, EOU has registered 309 cases in 2016, 433 in 2017, 374 in 2018, 1050 in 2019 and 1512 in 2020.

“We will use the skills of IIT and NIT students who are expected to have new techniques. The idea is to use them to crack cyber the crime cases. The students will get the job to do research in cyber fraud. They will work as volunteers. We have already made the preparations and it will kick off soon,” Dhillon said.

He said that, keeping in view of rising cases of cyber crime, Bihar Police has made a national cybercrime portal and a help line number 1930.

“These are operational through a call center,” said Jitendra Singh Gangwar, the ADGP.

“We have managed to hold over Rs 20 crore after the complaints were registered on portal and helpline numbers,” Gangwar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor