EOW recovers assets worth Rs 1.84 crore from Indore Municipal official in disproportionate assets

Indore, June 17 The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered assets worth over Rs 1.84 crore during raids conducted at the residence and office of Indore Municipal Corporation official Chetan Patil.

According to EOW officials, the recovered items include documents related to two plots of land, a two-storey building, home furnishings worth Rs 13 lakh, 18 investment policies, and Rs 40 lakh deposited across various bank accounts.

The raids were carried out simultaneously at Patil’s residence in Gulmohar Colony and his office at the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday morning.

The searches were part of an investigation into allegations of disproportionate assets and financial irregularities, particularly in the procurement of plants for city beautification.

“Chetan Patil started his career as a clerk at the IMC two decades ago and currently holds the position of Assistant Superintendent in the Horticulture Department. Our preliminary findings indicate that he has acquired multiple properties under his name and those of his family members, not only in Indore but in other districts of Madhya Pradesh as well,” said EOW Superintendent of Police (Indore), R.S. Yadav.

Officials also recovered incriminating evidence during the raids, including property documents, bank account details, laptops, jewellery, cash, and other valuable items.

“The salary records from the Indore Municipal Corporation suggest Patil’s total income over the years should be between Rs 15 to Rs 17 lakh. However, we have already recovered assets worth Rs 1.84 crore -- this figure could rise as the investigation continues,” Yadav added.

The EOW initiated the action following multiple complaints against Patil, alleging amassing of wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. The complaints also pointed to irregularities in the purchase of plants for city beautification projects.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that financial irregularities amounting to Rs 4 crore occurred during plant procurement. A case was registered based on these findings, leading to the raids,” Yadav said.

Further investigation into Patil's assets, including bank accounts and property valuations, is still going on.

