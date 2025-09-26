Epack Prefab Technologies IPO: Check GMP on Final Day of Bidding

The Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 24, and will conclude its subscription process on Friday, September 26. The overall subscription of 0.59 times till Thursday after the mainboard issue, has received less response from the investors, who bid for 1,04,69,879 shares against the 1,37,67,095 shares on offer.

The unlisted shares of Epack Prefab Technologies have been trading at a premium in the grey market GMP), suggesting muted listing gains for investors. On the last day of bidding, GMP will remain in focus as investors will check the share price of Epack Prefab Technologies in a non-listing market.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP

According to portals tracking GMP, Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP was trading at Rs 15 at 8 am today. Considering the upper cut of the IPO's price band of Rs 204, keeping this the listing price can be forecasted to Rs 2019, which is around 7.35% gain per share.

The unlisted shares of Epack Prefab Technologies were trading at Rs 219 per share in the private market. Bidders who are successfully allotted the shares of Epack Prefab Technologies can expect a significant gain of up to 8% when the stock debuts on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday, September 29.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO Details

The 504 crore IPO company comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1.47 crore shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of one crore shares amounting to Rs 204 crore. The price band of the Epack Prefab Technologies IPO is set between Rs 194 and Rs 204 per share.

Retail investors can bid for a single lot size of 73 shares with the investment amount of Rs 14,892, while non-institutional investors need to bid for 14 lots with an investment of Rs 2,08,488. Non-institutional investors must bid for a minimum of 68 lots, requiring an investment of Rs 10,12,656.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO Allotment Date and Listing

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on September 29. The pre-engineered building solutions providing company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on September 30, and refunds for non-allottees will be processed on the same day.

About Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd

Epack Prefab Technologies Limited was founded in 1999. The engineering company is based in Nodia, Uttar Pradesh. They specialised in engineering, fabrication, and project management, offering comprehensive pre-engineered building solutions for a diverse range of industries.

In addition to pre-engineered steel buildings, EPACK Prefab has advanced manufacturing facilities for cold roll-formed sections in various intricate profiles.