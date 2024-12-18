EPFO gives employers final opportunity till Jan 31 to upload wage details for higher pensions

New Delhi, Dec 18 The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday gave a final opportunity till January 31, 2025 to employers to upload wage details regarding over 3.1 lakh pending applications for Pension on Higher Wages.

Employers have also been requested to submit replies or update the information in 4.66 lakh cases by January 15, 2025 where clarification has been sought by the EPFO.

The EPFO said that the final opportunity is being given as, in spite of so many extensions, it has been observed that more than 3.1 lakh Applications for Validation of Options/Joint Options are still pending with employers.

Many representations have also been received from employers and employers’ associations wherein requests have been made to extend further the time period for uploading wage details of applicant pensioners/members.

“In view of the representations received from employers and associations the employers were given multiple opportunities to submit wage details etc. online till 30.09.2023, again till 31.12.2023 and thereafter till 31.05.2024 to ensure that employers are able to process the applications,” the EPFO said.

The online facility was made available by EPFO for submitting Applications for Validation of Options/Joint Options for pension on higher wages.

The facility was for eligible pensioners/members in compliance with the Supreme Court order dated April 4, 2022.

The facility was launched on February 26, 2023 and was to remain available only till May 3, 2023.

However, considering the representations of the employees, the time limit was extended to June 26, 2023 in order to provide four months’ time to eligible pensioners/members for filing applications.

A last opportunity of 15 days was further given to remove any difficulty faced by the eligible pensioners/members.

“Accordingly, the last date for submission of Applications for Validation of Option/Joint Options by employees was extended to 11.07.2023 and a total of 17.49 lakh Applications for Validation of Option/Joint Options were received from pensioners/members till 11.07.2023,” the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor