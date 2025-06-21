EPS backs HM Amit Shah’s views on mother tongue, slams DMK

Chennai, June 21 AIADMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday echoed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s concerns over the declining prominence of native languages in India, stating that the mother tongue plays an irreplaceable role in society.

Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore airport, Palaniswami said, “He [Amit Shah] has spoken about the importance of the mother tongue. His concern is that more importance is being given to English than to native languages. Everyone is entitled to their views, but the essence of Indian identity lies in our regional languages.”

Addressing a range of questions from the media, the AIADMK leader also responded to queries about the ongoing Keezhadi excavations.

He pointed out that the AIADMK had already clarified its role in the matter.

“Our IT Wing Secretary K. Pandiarajan has provided detailed information on the initiatives taken during the tenure of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, as well as by the subsequent AIADMK governments. All necessary clarifications have been issued,” he said.

On the Muruga Bhaktargal (Devotees of Lord Muruga) conference to be held in Madurai on June 22, Palaniswami reaffirmed the constitutional right to religious freedom.

“We live in a democracy. Every individual and organisation has the right to worship the deity of their choice. Those organising the Muruga Bhaktargal conference are simply exercising that right. I extend my best wishes to them,” he said.

Reacting to recent controversies involving DMK functionaries allegedly using obscene language in public, the AIADMK leader was critical.

“We have already condemned such remarks. People are disturbed and disheartened by this behaviour. The 2026 Assembly elections will see voters give a fitting response,” he stated.

Marking International Yoga Day, Palaniswami acknowledged the significance of yoga for well-being and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in promoting the practice globally.

“Yoga is essential for physical health. Prime Minister Modi has taken significant steps to popularise it. I extend my greetings on this occasion,” he said.

--IANS

